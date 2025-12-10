Pictured are the Invention Convention Winners (left to right): bottom row, 3rd Grade: First Place, Josephine James- The Straight Kick; Second Place, Bristol Minton- The Hydro Hero; Third Place, Gentry Demint-Power Pencil; Second row, from left, 4th Grade: First Place, Arabella Kirker- Sensory Sleeve; Second Place, Adalyn Young- Verve Audio; Third Place, Anna Jo Pertuset- Suds Up. Third row, from left, 5th Grade: First Place, Ezra Seitz- Legendary Laces; Second Place, Hayven Jodrey- Cookie Dream; Third Place, Audrey Willet (not pictured) The STyle’n Go; Top row, from left, 6th Grade: First Place, Larry Myers- Handy Hook; Second Place, Avery Lahmers- Wisher Washer; Third Place, Madi Carkeek- H2O Filler. The overall winners: First Place- Arabella Kirker, Second Place- Larry Myers and Third Place- Avery Lahmers.

Submitted by Monica Pence

The inventing process gives children hands-on experience in applying and synthesizing knowledge from multiple sources and provides real-life experience. Students use the scientific process as they invent by observing, collecting data, organizing, generalizing, predicting, revising and applying laws and theories.

Students also utilize the skills of creativity, innovation, critical thinking, problem solving and communication. Inventing naturally integrates the curriculum which gives purpose and meaning to learning. Children combine science, language arts, social studies, technology skills, art, math and more, depending on the type of problem they are trying to solve.

The Adams County/Ohio Valley third, fourth, fifth and sixth grade TAG students recently culminated an extended study of inventions by creating their own inventions and presenting their ideas. The students were judged by teams of judges and their projects were on display for the public. The students with the highest scores were awarded first, second and third place at each grade level and recognized for their achievement by the Invention Convention at North Adams Elementary on November 24.