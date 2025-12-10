David Leslie Wheeler, 78 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 8, 2025 at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

David was born on December 11, 1946, in Cincinnati, the son of the late Clarence Wheeler and Virginia (Webb) Tolle, along with his stepfather, Raymond Tolle. David proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict, where he rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his military service, he continued a lifetime of hard work as a mechanic. He also volunteered at the Scott Township fire department, beginning in January of 1983, and received a 36-hour certificate that June. He was Fire Chief from 1985-2002, Assistant Chief from 2003-2012 and Interim Chief from 2012-2013. David also served as the Village of Seaman Mayor from 2008-2011. He was a member of the Winchester Masonic Lodge #236 and the Seaman American Legion post #633.

David is survived by his children, John and Carrie Wheeler of Seaman, Stella Wheeler of Fruitland, Florida and Amanda and Josh Muncy of Hillsboro. He will be dearly missed by his five grandchildren, Breah and Jeremiah Anderson, Maddie Wallace, Triniti Waxman, Lillieauna Wheeler and Sophia; as well as his two great-grandchildren, Carson and Aubrea.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda (Purtee) Wheeler, whom he married on August 25, 1969, and who passed away on December 3, 2019.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, December 12, 2025, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel of the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Seaman.

Masonic Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 12, 2025, beginning at 12:30 p.m., also at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel of the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Seaman. Traditional funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Homer Holstead, Sr. officiating. The burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery, with the Adams County Honor Guard conducting military honors.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel of the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.