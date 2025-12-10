By Julia McCane-Knox

Step into a week filled with holiday cheer at your library from December 14 through December 20, where twinkling traditions and engaging events await you and your family. Young visitors can chase after Santa in joyful scavenger hunts, enjoy heartwarming Storytimes for preschoolers, and explore their creativity with craft kits and hands-on activities for school-aged children. Families can come together for lively Game Time, while adults can sip and paint their way into the season or gather with fellow readers at evening book clubs accompanied by sweet treats. However you choose to celebrate, your library is your winter gathering place all week long, ready to help you slow down, smile, and savor the magic of the holidays.

The North Adams Library becomes your headquarters for the Find the Santa Scavenger Hunt. Each day, you have the opportunity to complete the hunt at your own pace and search for Santa as he pops up in unexpected places. If you are in Manchester Library, you can also stop by for Take-Home Craft Kits, giving you something creative to work on whenever it fits your schedule. On Tuesday and Wednesday, you can add Storytime to your day, as well. The North Adams Library has Storytime at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, and the Peebles and Manchester Libraries have Storytime at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. These story hours offer a cheerful pause in your holiday rush and give children a chance to listen, imagine, and join in with familiar songs and tales.

Keep the momentum going with even more ways to enjoy your Wednesday afternoon. After Storytime, you can stay at the Peebles Library for our Smorgasbord Makerspace program, at 2:30 p.m. The program is perfect for tinkering, building, or trying something new. If you prefer an activity for the whole family, the Manchester Library welcomes you at 3 p.m. for Family Game Day, where you can gather around a table, meet new friends, and savor a little friendly competition.

Thursday and Friday are packed with great choices, too. On Thursday, you can enjoy Storytime at the West Union Library at 11 a.m., then switch gears for Crafternoon at the Manchester Library, at 2:30 p.m. Bring your creativity to the Peebles Library at Sip and Paint with Mae. Pre-registration is required. If you can’t make it to one of our early Storytimes, check out Storytime on Thursday, at the Manchester Library at 5 p.m. If you’d rather settle in with a good book and a snack, join the Novels and Nibbles Book Club at the North Adams Library or the Shelf Indulgence Book Club at the West Union Library. Both meet at 5:30 p.m., offering a cozy and delightful way to end the day.

All week long, you have many ways to connect, create, and unwind. Whether you come for stories, crafts, games, or book discussions, you will find a warm welcome waiting. This is your invitation to slow down, have some excitement, and make December memories at your library. Visit adamscolibrary.org or call us for more information. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.