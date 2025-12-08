Mathematically, yeah, the Bengals still have a chance. I highly urge you to avoid any optimism and just get ready for baseball season. The loss to the Bills in epic Cincinnati fashion was the typical heartbreaker we are all used to. Cincinnati had every chance to finish this game and if we are being honest, Burrow’s two picks lost this game in the second half.

Yes, the defense stinks- we know this. But, they did enough to win this one and as good as Burrow was, his two mistakes led to the Bengals losing this game. He’s not perfect and this front office can’t rely on him to carry them to every single win. The defense needs massive changes this offseason and the Bengals need to nail the draft. Until then, I just plan on enjoying watching Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Burrow play football together to round out the season. Wouldn’t it have been nice to have Trey Hendrickson this season? It sure feels like he is milking this injury or he wouldn’t be week to week. Cincinnati would’ve put him on the injured reserve by now. Mr. Never Happy, it’s time for you to find a new home.

Comments and Facts

· Cincinnati was up 10 with 8:44 left to go in the fourth quarter and a chance to bury the Bills, 28-18 in the Bengals favor turned into a 39-34 loss in a hurry. Only the Bengals.

· DJ Turner II and Evan McPherson should be the only two even considered for the Pro Bowl for the Bengals this season.

· Tee Higgins needs to wear a Guardian cap as many times as he goes up for 50/50 balls and lands on his head.

· Jermaine Burton needs let go and taken off this roster. Another suspension for who knows what. He hasn’t grown up and likely never will.

· Cincinnati should waive Joe Flacco and let the Colts pick him up and have one last ride in the playoffs.

· The Bears and Jets games will haunt us for the remainder of the season. Win those two and I am confident that Cincinnati would be winning the AFC North.

· Buffalo going 3-4 on fourth down conversions really changed the game.

Schwarber to Cincinnati?

Could Kyle Schwarber be returning to his hometown roots and joining the Cincinnati Reds? I sure hope so, but I would recommend you didn’t get your hopes up. He currently has an offer from the Pirates. I also put an offer in on a Lamborghini, let’s see what happens (Lol). For Kyle Schwarber to sign with Cincinnati, ownership will either have to defer a lot of money or Kyle will have to take a pay cut in order to be back home, as the Phillies or Mets would surely outbid Cincinnati.

Schwarber does seem to want to be home, however, and I think playing for the Reds is a dream of his. This city is running on sports fumes and this would surely be a “pick me up” boost. I’d be willing to spend more on tickets to see Kyle Schwarber play in Cincinnati. He hit 56 home runs last season. Imagine what kind of production he could have in Cincinnati. Redlegs, fans are begging you to bring Kyle home.