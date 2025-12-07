Press Release

The Southern State Community College Theatre Department will hold auditions for the spring production of Michael Frayn’s “Noises Off.”

Open to community members and students, auditions will be held on Friday, January 16 at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, January 17 at 10 a.m. in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, located at 100 Hobart Drive in Hillsboro.

Called “the funniest farce ever written,” “Noises Off” presents a manic menagerie of traveling actors rehearsing a flop called “Nothing’s On.” As opening night looms, backstage chaos rivals the onstage antics, with missed cues, romantic entanglements, and misplaced props spiraling into comic disaster. Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure into the plot of this hilariously chaotic and classically comic play.

Those interested in auditioning should prepare a comedic one- to two-minute monologue and schedule an audition slot at https://www.sscctheatre.com/auditions. Memorization of the monologue is recommended but not required. Those interested in working on available crew positions will be asked to complete an interview during the day of auditions, and should also schedule an interview slot at the same link.

If interested in auditioning or working crew, but unavailable to attend either audition date, please contact Director Rainee Angles ([email protected]) to schedule an alternate date before January 16.

“Noises Off” will be performed April 10 – 12, 2026.

For more information about available roles and rehearsal schedule, please visit www.sscctheatre.com.