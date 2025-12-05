By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

At the Adams and Brown County Homeless Shelter, comfort often comes in small daily moments. For many who arrive in crisis, those first minutes inside the door can be overwhelming as they transition from instability to a place that is safe but unfamiliar. Now, a new presence is helping ease that transition. Her name is Bella, a golden doodle who has quickly become a calming, joyful part of daily life at the shelter.

Bella arrived after months of planning, training, and preparation. Shelter Director Stephanie Mashburn said the idea was inspired in part by Latte, the courthouse facility dog who has become well known among county agencies. Staff at the shelter had noticed the positive role Latte played for people passing through the courthouse as well as for employees who regularly work in stressful environments. Seeing that model, Mashburn believed a similar approach could meet a real need at the shelter.

The idea was simple. Many individuals who come to the shelter cannot bring their pets with them. For people who have experienced trauma or major life disruption, that loss can be deeply emotional. Shelter staff wanted to find a way to fill that gap. They began researching what type of dog would be a good fit and what qualities would be necessary for the environment. A small dog, Mashburn explained, would not be ideal because of the number of people in and out of the facility and the range of personalities and behaviors that staff encounter. A larger dog with a calm temperament would be better able to ground the atmosphere and offer companionship without being overwhelmed.

Once the decision was made, the search for the right dog took time. Staff spoke extensively with people at the courthouse, especially Kelsey, Latte’s trainer, to learn about the process of acquiring and preparing a service dog. They studied training programs, funding possibilities, schedules, and the characteristics that would work best for their population. What they found was that this would not be a quick undertaking. Even after the concept was in place, Mashburn said it took about sixty days to secure funding sources, connect with a trainer, and locate a dog that fit the shelter’s needs.

When Bella became available, it did not take long for the staff to see that she was the right choice. She spent six months in training before she ever set foot in the shelter and completed her program just one month ago. Her training equips her to read emotional cues, provide comfort, and remain calm in situations where residents may be struggling with fear, sadness, or anxiety. While her vest identifies her as an emotional support animal, her day to day role is very much therapeutic.

Mashburn said the change since Bella’s arrival has been immediate and obvious. The tone of the shelter shifts when she walks into a room. People who arrive upset often soften as soon as she comes to greet them. Children gravitate toward her quickly and she gives them a sense of stability at a moment when they may feel uncertain. Bella also seems to intuit when someone is sad. Instead of moving around the room, she will stop and rest her head on them until they settle or smile. She does not move away until they are calm. In an environment where residents may be facing overwhelming circumstances, that gentle steady presence matters.

Her impact has extended beyond emotional support. Mashburn said Bella has become part of many residents’ daily routines. Some people wake up motivated simply because they know Bella will be waiting to give them attention in the morning. She offers unconditional affection and a sense that someone is always happy to see them. For individuals who may feel isolated or judged, Bella reminds them that they are important. Mashburn believes this encouragement will help people regain confidence, rebuild routines, and move forward faster. It gives residents a mental reset in moments when they need it most.

Bella is more than a worker at the shelter. She also has a full home life with Mashburn and her three children. After work each day, she goes home with the family, plays with their other dogs, and relaxes. Mashburn said Bella understands the difference between home and work. In the mornings, when it is time to leave, she waits patiently to have her vest put on. Once the vest is on, she shifts into work mode and interacts calmly and intentionally at the shelter. On weekends or days off, she is playful and lively, a completely different energy from her professional demeanor. Bella loves water, loves to explore, and has become a companion not only to shelter residents but to Mashburn’s family as well. Her balance between service and regular dog life keeps her happy and grounded.

Funding for Bella came entirely from private donations through the Adams County Shelter for the Homeless. There were no grants for her purchase or training, and community support made the project possible. Mashburn hopes that the success of this project will inspire more agencies to consider similar programs. She believes that many local organizations could benefit from a trained service dog or emotional support animal, especially offices that interact with families, children, or individuals in crisis. Children Services was one example she mentioned as a place where a service dog could make a major difference. Mashburn credits the Adams County Court System for demonstrating the value of this work through Latte and hopes other agencies will follow that example.

Bella’s first month at the shelter has already exceeded expectations. Her presence is reshaping the emotional environment, giving people a sense of peace, affection, and belonging. For residents who arrive with uncertainty, grief, or fear, she provides a steady reminder that they matter and that someone is there for them.

In a place built to help people rebuild their lives, Bella is becoming a source of comfort, motivation, and joy. And for many who walk through the shelter’s doors, she may be the beginning of their healing.