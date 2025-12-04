By Ryan Applegate

Peiople’s Defender

Voices of Appalachia will bring the sounds of the season to West Union once again as the community choral ensemble presents its 2025 Christmas program, “Wonder and Joy,” on Saturday, December 6 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, December 7 at 6 p.m. Both performances will take place at the West Union First Presbyterian Church, 110 South Second Street. Doors will open 30 minutes before each performance, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. For many Adams County families, the Voices of Appalachia winter concert has quickly become a highlight of the holiday season. Although the ensemble is only in its second year, its rapid growth, expanding instrumental collaborations, and commitment to creating meaningful musical experiences have helped it develop into one of the county’s most anticipated cultural events.

The ensemble, directed by Dr. Brandon Stroup, began in the fall of 2024 when a group of area singers joined together with a shared vision. They formed Voices of Appalachia to provide students and adults an opportunity to perform high level choral music without leaving their home community. Since then, the choir has nearly doubled in size, drawing performers of different ages, backgrounds, and experiences. They are united in their desire to create music that not only entertains but also encourages, inspires, and reflects the shared humanity of those who live throughout Appalachia. For Dr. Stroup, the goal has always been to offer concert experiences that lift spirits, stir emotions, and remind audiences that music is a universal language strong enough to connect people across differences.

This year’s performance, “Wonder and Joy,” promises to deliver all of that and more. With 41 singers and 28 instrumentalists joining together under the sanctuary’s vaulted ceiling, the 2025 Christmas concert will present thirteen arrangements of beloved carols mixed with lesser known works and two Appalachian selections. Audiences will hear seasonal favorites including The Little Drummer Boy, Angels We Have Heard on High, Hark The Herald Angels Sing, Joy to the World, and others that evoke the warmth and wonder of the Christmas story. The program also includes two carols rooted in Appalachian tradition, I Wonder as I Wander and Brightest and Best, which connect the ensemble’s mission to the cultural heritage of the region.

The instrumental additions this year are significant. A string quartet, brass quintet, hand bell choir, saxophonist, flutist, pianist, organist, and multiple percussionists will join the singers, adding depth and richness to the arrangements. Dr. Stroup says the professionalism and emotional investment of each musician will astonish audiences. The goal is not simply to perform Christmas music, but to offer a concert experience that radiates joy, comfort, peace, and reflection.

Because of growing attendance, this year’s performances will require tickets for every attendee. First State Bank served as the distribution site for the community, and all available tickets have now been claimed. Dr. Stroup notes that anyone who does not have a ticket may still attend if open seats remain at the start of the performance, but there is no guarantee that space will be available.

Behind the scenes, the concert represents many weeks of intense preparation. Singers begin rehearsing in late October, meeting for two hours every Sunday evening at the West Union First Presbyterian Church. They also attend an extended six hour Saturday rehearsal as the concert approaches. Each member is responsible for learning their parts independently throughout the week. Dr. Stroup notes that learning thirteen four to eight part pieces in only 22 hours of group rehearsal is a considerable challenge, but the singers are dedicated and committed to excellence. Instrumentalists learn their music on their own before joining the choir for a full dress rehearsal, where all elements come together just before opening night. The level of discipline and collaboration required reflects how deeply each participant believes in the ensemble’s mission.

Although not all of the music is Appalachian in origin, Dr. Stroup says the concert still carries a distinctly Appalachian spirit. Appalachian Christmas traditions often blend bluegrass, folk, and acoustic instrumentation with themes of family, faith, and togetherness. While Voices of Appalachia performs a wide range of musical styles, the inclusion of Appalachian carols in every concert honors the region’s history and cultural identity. In previous years, the ensemble has performed Beautiful Star of Bethlehem, Angel Band, Crawdad Song, and Appalachian Psalm. This year, I Wonder as I Wander and Brightest and Best serve as the program’s Appalachian anchors, connecting audiences to melodies and texts that have been cherished in the hills and hollows of the region for generations.

Beyond musical selection, Dr. Stroup says the concert aims to create an atmosphere that transports listeners into a warm and nostalgic space where timeless carols feel both familiar and newly meaningful. The hope is that the performance captures the generous spirit, resilience, and close knit nature of Appalachian communities, especially during the holiday season.

When asked what he hopes audiences carry with them after experiencing the program, Dr. Stroup focuses on connection. He says the concert traces a journey through the wonder and joy of the birth of Christ. He also emphasizes that while Christmas is not a universally celebrated holiday, the music chosen for the program offers a rich artistic experience that resonates beyond individual beliefs. Music has the power to evoke strong emotions, inspire joy, and create shared cultural moments. In his view, the season offers an important reminder that despite differing perspectives, love, community, and peace should guide how people move through the world. He hopes the concert inspires listeners to practice empathy, choose harmony, and commit themselves to making the world a more welcoming place. The idea that shared humanity can bridge division sits at the heart of Voices of Appalachia’s purpose.

This year’s concert is made possible through significant community support. Dr. Stroup expressed deep gratitude to the Adams County Arts Council, the Adams County Community Foundation, Burns Excavating, Clough Pike Veterinary Clinic, Jeff Crask, First State Bank, Greene Chiropractic Center, Steve and Linda Stepp, Tomahawk Pizza, and the Winchester United Methodist Church. He also thanked the West Union First Presbyterian Church for hosting all rehearsals and performances and for providing lunch during the long Saturday rehearsal. Their partnership has played an essential role in the ensemble’s growth.

As the holiday season begins, Voices of Appalachia invites the community to pause, gather, and experience the beauty of “Wonder and Joy.” The ensemble hopes local families will join them in welcoming the season with music that reflects both the heart of Christmas and the heart of Appalachia.