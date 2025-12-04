Take a dollar bill out of your wallet or purse and read the words at the top. It says “Federal Reserve Note”. Translated into common-sense English, the meaning of those words is “Legal Counterfeit”. We all know what counterfeit means; it means “fake”. Counterfeit money is fake money, and by definition it’s worthless. The only way it has purchasing power is if you can pass it off to someone who thinks it has value.

I’m old enough to remember when a dollar bill was called a “Silver Certificate”. Those words meant that that piece of paper could be easily exchanged for a shiny coin made of real precious metal. For all of man’s history, precious metals like silver and gold have been universally accepted and exchanged for goods and services. Somehow, a hundred years ago, Americans were persuaded to substitute slips of paper for gold and silver coins, and a private company owned by rich elites got a monopoly to print those slips of paper and call them “legal tender”.

That company was called “The Federal Reserve Bank”. Politicians persuaded the public that the Federal Reserve Bank was somehow a branch of the United States Government, and that it was accountable to voters. That was a lie in 1913, and it still is. In the 100 years since, the value of the once-mighty U.S. Dollar has shrunk dramatically. That shrinkage is called “inflation”, and we’ve grown to accept it as normal. Every passing day it takes more “Federal Reserve Notes” to buy the things we need and want. Or, more stealthily, products and portion sizes get incrementally smaller while they cost just as much.

Inflation is not a general rise in prices but an artificial increase in the number of dollars. As more dollars are created out of thin air, each dollar is worth less. The culprit solely responsible, the Federal Reserve, constantly talks about “inflation” and pretends to “control” it. They cultivate an aura of solemnity and mystery, talking in gobbledygook, to convince us that money is terribly complicated and we can’t possibly understand it. They know that if the public knew what was going on, if it could expose the inscrutable Wizard of Oz, it would be obvious that the Fed, far from being the solution to inflation, is itself the cause of the problem.

Inflation benefits those who receive newly created money first, and penalizes those who receive it last; regular working people and people on fixed incomes. Meanwhile, inflation allows politicians to bribe voters and campaign donors with borrowed money, which we all have to pay back. Besides taxing us to pay for their grift, they spend newly-created Federal Reserve Notes, on which we are then expected to pay the interest. This invisible tax is hidden in the increased cost of everything we buy, as each dollar loses value.

Imagine that, at the end of each day’s labor, your employer handed you a gleaming gold or silver coin. Instead, you’re paid in “digits”; paper money or electronic funds, whose value is controlled by hidden forces you’re not supposed to understand. All you know is that you should spend it as soon as possible, because it will be worth less tomorrow (and perhaps someday completely worthless). The process corrupts you automatically. It makes you an accessory, passing along counterfeit currency to the next victim. It’s a moral sinkhole. It rewards borrowing and spending, and punishes thrift.

Inflation corrupts society by teaching people to live for the present. It destroys the link between effort and reward, between prudence and security. Everyone adjusts; economically, psychologically, and morally. This is civilizational decay. We see the damage everywhere around us. In all of history it has never happened, that a society that switches from real money (precious metals or barter) to paper currency (fiat money created out of thin air) has survived very long. Bankruptcy, both moral and financial, is the inevitable outcome.

How do we turn this around? How do we save ourselves, our families, and our country? The very first step is to understand what’s being done to us. It’s not complicated. It’s really quite simple. First, let’s call it what it is. Counterfeit money.

An Adams County resident since 1997, Steve Boehme is a local Adams County businessman and political commentator, who published the Adams County CROSSROADS magazine from 2005 until 2019.