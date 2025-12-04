The Ag Business class at Ohio Valley CTC had 15 students show hogs at the 2025 North American International Livestock Expo in Louisville Kentucky.

Students arrived at NAILE on Tuesday, November 6 and started by setting up pens and unloading their pigs. On Friday, students got to show in the Breeding Gilt class with other exhibitors. On Saturday, students got to show in the showmanship class and one student, Josie Walters, even got into the Top 10 and earned a premium.

Students also enjoyed a tour at the Louisville Slugger bat factory and a Derby Dinner Theatre show. Thank you to everyone who helped make NAILE a great trip. Special thanks to our bus driver, Lee Ann Short, and chaperones- Jenny Stoneking and Kristy Deatley. Special thanks to Cherry Fork Farm Supply and Tisha Wolfer for all of the supplies, feed, and the jackets you’ve provided .

The Ag class also wants to extend a big thank you to all the parents who provided food, drinks and snacks for the group also. The students have worked very hard these past three months and at NAILE it all paid off, but it could not have happened without the community support groups.

Submitted by: Kamryn Gibson,Ohio Valley CTC FFA Reporter