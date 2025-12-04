Submitted News

Two thousand eighty-five shoe boxes were filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies and donated by churches, school groups and individuals from Adams County as Operation Christmas Child ended another successful year locally.

There were also 11 shipping boxes of filler items donated which will be used at the national collection site.

The West Union Christian Union Church was the Adams County Collection Center again thus year where many volunteers helped collect the shoe boxes, packed them into larger shipping boxes and hauled them to Hillsboro where they were loaded into tractor trailers to be transported to North Carolina. Starting in December, volunteers in North Carolina will inspect each shoe box before they are finally packed for shipment to children in need around the world.

If you, your church, school group, club or organization would like to be involved with Operation Christmas Child next year, it’s never too early to start. If you would like more information or would like someone to come to your church or organization to explain Operation Christmas Child, please call or text Angela Horvath, Adams County Collection Center Coordinator, at (937) 217-6620.