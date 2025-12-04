By Julia McCane-Knox

As you move through the month of December, we invite you to step into a warm space filled with learning, creativity, and the spirit of giving. The library offers joyful experiences for every age, including Storytime sessions that spark curiosity and After School Programs that provide an engaging and supportive environment for students to explore new interests. Furthermore, you can partake in seasonal opportunities to give back and help brighten the community. Throughout the month, your library is here to inspire, connect, and celebrate with you.

During this busy month, please take note of upcoming holiday closures and plan your visits with ease. On Thursday, December 11, we will be open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and then will close for staff training. We will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, December 24 and 25, for Christmas. Furthermore, the library will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, December 31 and January 1, to celebrate the New Year. We wish you a safe and happy holiday season!

Brighten your day at family events and stay connected to the community by giving back. Join us for holiday themed scavenger hunts at both the Manchester and North Adams Libraries. The Holiday Scavenger Hunt at the Manchester Library runs through December 17, while the Santa themed search at North Adams continues through December 30. Additionally, if you would like to support your community, you may bring donations to the North Adams Library for the local homeless shelter. The last day to contribute is December 12.

Weekly programs offer even more chances to get involved. On Tuesday, December 9, you can bring your little ones to Storytime at the North Adams Library at 11 a.m. On Wednesday, December 10, we are ready to welcome you and your preschooler for Storytime at the Peebles and Manchester libraries, both beginning at 11 a.m. On Thursday, December 11, the West Union Library welcomes you and your preschooler to Storytime at 11 a.m.

Join us for a full lineup of festive afternoon events on Wednesday, December 10! The Manchester Library welcomes teens for Bad Art at 3 p.m., and the North Adams Library invites children to enjoy STEAM Adventures, featuring Parachute Santas, also at 3 p.m. If you want a relaxing break, you can visit the Peebles Library at 3:30 p.m. for Movie Afternoon. In addition, that afternoon at the Peebles Library, school age children can explore hands on activities at Smorgasbord Makerspace, at 2:30 p.m. Later that evening,

you and your family can learn how to crochet ornaments at the North Adams Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

As the week comes to a close, you can enjoy Merry Makers at the Manchester Library on Saturday, December 13, at 11 a.m. This festive gathering brings creativity and seasonal cheer together for all ages. Deck out your family and wear your favorite holiday pajamas or Christmas sweaters to make the atmosphere even more joyful.

Discover new stories and programs at the library, where imagination opens doors, and knowledge invites new perspectives. As you explore our shelves, digital collections, and engaging events, you will find countless ways to immerse yourself in learning, creativity, and meaningful experiences. Go to adamscolibrary.org or call us for more library news. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.