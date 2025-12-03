By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

West Union began the Christmas season in grand style on Saturday, November 30 as the community came together for a full day of events that led into the annual Lions Clubs of Adams County Tree Lighting on the courthouse square. From morning shopping to evening music, lights, and carriage rides, the day was filled with the kind of tradition and community spirit that marks the holidays in Adams County.

Festivities started early with the Small Business Saturday Makers Market, held from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Adams County Training Center. Hosted by the Adams County Chamber of Commerce, the market featured dozens of local makers and small businesses offering handmade goods, holiday items, and unique gifts. The event encouraged residents to shop local and support the small businesses that help sustain the community. The first fifty shoppers received free Shop Small tote bags, and many visitors remarked that the market had become a go-to stop for early Christmas buying.

Shoppers also enjoyed live music as local singer Carleigh Francis performed an acoustic set of Christmas favorites around 3 p.m. Her performance added a cheerful soundtrack to the bustle of the market and offered a quiet reminder of the joys that come with gathering as a community during the holidays.

By 5 p.m., families made their way to The National Bank of Adams County for Santa’s Workshop. Children were able to meet Santa, create crafts, and enjoy seasonal activities offered by bank volunteers. The workshop has grown into a beloved stop for young families who take part in the annual downtown Christmas celebrations.

At the same time, North Market Street began to glow with decorated vehicles and holiday displays as Trunkin Around the Christmas Tree got underway. The event invited local businesses, churches, school groups, clubs, and individuals to set up trunks or tents full of lights, giveaways, and Christmas treats. The street soon filled with families walking from trunk to trunk, and the organizers noted how the participation continues to expand each year as more groups want to contribute to the evening tradition.

As the sun set, the sound of hooves joined the celebrations. Horse and carriage rides began at 5:30 p.m. on Courthouse Square, offering residents a scenic ride through the heart of West Union. The rides added an old fashioned holiday touch that drew a steady line of riders for nearly an hour.

The highlight of the evening came at 6 p.m. as the Courthouse Square filled with families, community leaders, Lions Club members, and visitors for the Annual Tree Lighting. The Lions Clubs of Adams County organize the ceremony each year with support from local businesses and individuals who sponsor the decorations and lighting. This year’s honored Grand Illuminators were Gary McClellan and Bonnie Harover, who were recognized for their contributions to the community. As the countdown began, the crowd joined in, and with the flip of a switch, the courthouse square lit up with bright lights that marked the official start of the Christmas season.

Immediately following the lighting, Adams County’s own Liberty Band performed a Christmas concert for the gathered crowd. Their performance brought traditional holiday music to the square and added to the celebratory atmosphere as families stayed to enjoy the show.

Throughout the evening, visitors warmed up with hot chocolate, coffee, cookies, and brownies served by the Adams County for Christian Value organization near the Old Wayside Inn. The refreshments and fellowship added one more layer of hospitality to a day already filled with community connection.

From morning markets to evening music, West Union’s Christmas celebration offered a full day of activity and warmth. Saturday’s events once again demonstrated the strength of local traditions and the pride the community takes in beginning the Christmas season together.