News Release

With scammer activity picking up with the holiday season, it’s important to stay alert. That’s why AEP Ohio, an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, is sharing tips on how to recognize and report utility scams to help protect customers.

More than 2,000 scam attempts have been reported to AEP Ohio so far this year.

“We care about our customers and want to help keep them safe from bad actors. Scammers are getting more sophisticated, and we encourage all Ohioans to take steps to protect themselves,” said Laura Arenschield, vice president of customer experience. “AEP Ohio never asks for personal or financial information via phone call, text message, email or home visit, and we’ll never ask you to pay using a prepaid debit card. Our field personnel will never ask you to pay them directly, and we’ll never send automated phone calls about your account status.”

Follow these tips to avoid becoming a victim of scammers:

Make payments via BillMatrix, online at AEPOhio.com or at an authorized pay station.

If someone offers you bill assistance, exercise caution. You can find official payment assistance options at AEPOhio.com/Assistance.

If you’re ever threatened with disconnection, check your account online at AEPOhio.com or through the AEP Ohio mobile app.

If you receive a phone call that appears to be from AEP Ohio, be wary. Never dial phone numbers provided by a suspicious caller. Call the number shown on your bill or on our website to confirm.

If you believe you’ve been contacted by a thief, or if you’re unsure about an employee’s identity or why they’re working near your home, call us at 800-672-2231. We’ll verify any information and whether AEP Ohio has contacted you about your bill.

For more information on how to protect yourself and loved ones from scams, please visit AEPOhio.com/StopScams.