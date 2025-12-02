By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Every year our agency promotes a Christmas Cheer program that this year we are calling, “A Merry Little Christmas”. Posted on Facebook is a list of seniors with his/her wish list of items they would like to receive. Open to individuals and businesses alike, if you would like to choose a name or two, please contact Teresa at (937) 544-3979 so we may make sure all names are chosen and not duplicated. Thank you all for your generosity.

From Google – AI Overview: What should a 70-year old be doing every day?

A 70-year old should focus on a balanced daily routine that includes physical activity, staying mentally stimulated, eating a nutritious diet, and maintaining social connections. Key activities include daily walks, strength and balance exercises at least twice a week, engaging in cognitive tasks like reading or puzzles, socializing, and following a healthy eating plan with plenty of fruits and vegetables.

Physical activity:

· Aim for 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week: (e.g., 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week).

· Incorporate strength and balance exercises at least two days a week . Examples include activities like yoga, tai chi, or using light weights.

· Reduce prolonged sitting: and break up long periods of inactivity with some movement.

· Aim for 7,000–10,000 steps per day: if your health allows.

· Always consult your doctor: before starting a new exercise program to ensure it’s appropriate for your health status.

Mental and emotional well-being

· Stay mentally active: by reading, doing puzzles, learning a new hobby, or taking classes.

· Maintain social connections: by spending time with family and friends, volunteering, or joining social events.

· Prioritize sleep: and ensure you are getting high-quality rest.

Diet and health:

· Eat a balanced, heart-healthy diet: rich in fruits, vegetables, and lean protein.

· Take prescribed medications: as directed.

· Stay hydrated: and limit alcohol consumption.

· Practice good hygiene .

Does walking around the house count as steps?

Yes, walking around the house counts as steps, as any physical walking, whether indoors or outdoors, contributes to your daily step count and activity level. Your step tracker will count every step you take, and walking around your house is a convenient and accessible way to increase your physical activity and reach your daily goals.

· Convenient and accessible: You can walk around your house at any time, regardless of the weather or time of day.

· Builds healthy habits: It helps establish a consistent routine and maintain lifelong healthy habits.

· Boosts activity: Taking laps or walking in place can add up to a significant number of steps throughout the day.

· Example activities: You can walk in circles around a room, walk up and down stairs, or even walk in place while watching TV.

Just A Thought: “If knowledge is power, then curiosity is the muscle.” ~Danielle LaPorte