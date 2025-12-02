Day, evening, and online classes offered to fit busy schedules

Press Release

Southern State Community College’s Spring Semester begins January 12, 2026, with registration now open to all current and new students.

Southern State offers associate degree programs in the areas of business, computer technology, engineering, education, human and social services, and nursing, as well as one-year certificate programs in accounting, aviation: general, airframe and powerplant, practical nursing, and real estate.

Students can also enjoy bachelor’s degree completion opportunities through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs.

All campuses will be closed for the holiday break from December 24 – January 2. Campuses will reopen on Monday, January 5, 2026 at 8 a.m.

To view the spring semester schedule of classes that Southern State will offer, please visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/class-schedules.shtml.

For additional questions or to learn more about Southern State, please call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu today.