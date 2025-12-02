Kevin Wayne Sparks (Sparky), 44, of West Union, Ohio, died Friday October 10, 2025 unexpectedly at his residence in West Union. Kevin was born May 24, 1981 in West Union. Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Ann (Leedom) Sparks and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Kevin is survived by his father, Gary Ray Sparks of West Union; one sister Christina (Billy) Barlow of West Union; five nieces, Kylie (Jack) Miller of Manchester, Shania Miller of West Union, Lexus (Alex) Miller of West Union and Mercede and Addison Barlow, both of Manchester; one nephew, Ryan Barlow of West Union; one great nephew, Greyson Stidam and one great niece, Kennedy Marion, both of Manchester. He is also survived by a special “brother”, John Bryant and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kevin was a concrete worker and was always willing to help anyone who needed him. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

