For once, a positive column! A Bengals win was just a cherry on top with Burrow returning on Thanksgiving night. What a game and what a performance from the defense, Burrow, Chase, Brown, Ossai, and more. Turnovers kept occurring for Baltimore, McPherson was nailing field goals, and I sat and smiled as I watched the kid from Athens, Ohio sling it just as he always has. When healthy, there is no better pocket passer in the world.

As Cincinnati fans, we are lucky to say that. Just like last season, Cincinnati finds themselves in a hole at 4-8, but still have their eyes on making the playoffs. Crazy, right? Well not so crazy if you have watched the Steelers or Ravens as of late. Can Cincinnati run the table and squeeze in and shock the world? Beat Buffalo and make us all believers again.

Run the Table, What will it take?

Easiest Scenario:

· Bengals win out against the remainder of their schedule – Bills, Ravens, Dolphins, Cardinals, Browns. This would bring Cincinnati to 9-8 and only one divisional loss.

· Ravens go 3-2 or worse, including loss at Cincinnati. Remaining schedule: Steelers, Bengals, Patriots, Packers, Steelers (Easily doable)

· Steelers go 3-2 or worse. Remaining schedule: Ravens, Dolphins, Lions, Browns, Ravens. This scares me a little more than the Ravens. Dolphins is a winnable game. If they split with the Ravens however, it could get very interesting.

· Another scenario comes down to Cincinnati losing one game and the winner of the AFC North being a team with a losing record.

Positives going into Buffalo Week

· Tee Higgins should be back from his concussion in time to suit up.

· Chase Brown has six consecutive games of 100+ scrimmage yards. It’s a franchise record. Swiss Army Knife!

· Joseph Ossai had his best game in the NFL with a PFF rating of 88.5. Cincinnati needs him to be a star, especially if Hendrickson remains on the sideline (Doubtful for his fifth consecutive game, never should have paid him).

· Joe Burrow is 8-0 in his last eight starts. He is a winner.

· Baltimore allowed 20 points or more for the first time in seven games to this Bengals offense without Higgins.

· Aaron Rodgers has lost his locker room and is calling out receivers in typical “blame everyone else” fashion.

· Buffalo has some odd losses, including the Falcons, Patriots, Dolphins (blowout), and Texans. They are beatable.

Negatives

· I have something wrong with me to even be writing about playoffs, don’t I? Beat Buffalo and I honestly think this Cincinnati Bengals team runs the table barring any significant injuries.