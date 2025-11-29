Press Release

State Representative Justin Pizzulli (R-Scioto County) recently provided sponsor testimony before the House Workforce and Higher Education Committee on legislation to strengthen protections for students on Ohio’s public university campuses. Pizzulli is spearheading the legislation alongside State Representative Dontavius Jarrells (R-Columbus).

House Bill 511 will provide $10 million to continue the Campus Student Safety Grant Program, established during the previous General Assembly under the CAMPUS Act (H.B. 606). The program, administered by the Ohio Department of Higher Education, provides resources to enhance security measures on college campuses and increase student safety.

“Across the country, we’ve seen a rise in hate-fueled incidents, violent threats, and politically charged unrest,” said Pizzulli during sponsor testimony. “Our job is to stay ahead of the problem, not look back after a tragedy and ask what more we could have done.”

House Bill 96, the State Operating Budget for fiscal years 2026-27, also provides an additional $2 million over to biennium to support the program.

“No student should ever have to worry about their safety just to get an education in Ohio,” added Pizzulli.

Pizzulli also cited the horrific murder of Charlie Kirk, which occurred on a college campus, as motivation to get this bill across the finish line.

House Bill 511 awaits further consideration from the House Workforce and Higher Education Committee.

For more information, contact Rep. Pizzulli’s office at [email protected].