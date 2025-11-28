By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

On November 15, volunteers gathered along the Buckeye Trail at Blacks Run to rebuild a small footbridge, but what happened that day became something larger than wood and nails. It became a moment of connection, learning, and community pride. Buckeye Trail Association Appalachian Foothills chapter West Union section supervisor Nikki Gerber said, “Most may think big deal, we built a bridge. It really was quite amazing to see so many things come together, and the communities connected that day was just as, if not more, amazing.”

One of the strongest connections formed that day was between the Buckeye Trail Association volunteers and the youth from the juvenile probation department, who played a major role in the construction. “I would have to say that the best part of the entire day was having the juvenile probation department fully present,” Gerber said. “The kids thoroughly enjoyed themselves just from being in the woods, and they might not admit it, but I think they really appreciated the hands-on learning experience.” She also said it was exciting to have Lori Warner, the Adams County Hikes for Health winner and the newest member of the Buckeye Trail Association, participating in the day’s work.

The bridge location had been a problem for nearly a year. Erosion and decay had made it unsafe for hikers, and it was time for a solution. Thanks to grant support from Edge of Appalachia and the Adams County Community Foundation, repairs were finally possible. “We were awarded grant money for projects to enhance the hiker safety and experience with informational signs highlighting Adams County’s rich history as well as its biological and geological biodiversity,” Gerber said. She added, “We will also be finishing the year strong getting all the projects completed.” The new bridge now welcomes hikers, volunteers, and students, standing as a physical reminder of what can happen when community groups work together.

Gerber says visibility has always been one of the biggest challenges in growing the local trail network. Until recently, many families, students, and even longtime residents did not realize that the Buckeye Trail runs directly through Adams County, including sections near Peebles. The installation of new Trail Town signs in the village has already begun to change that. “I’d say the signs going up are doing their primary focus, having our local community realize there is a trail going through the village and county,” she said. “I am sure we have lots of local residents who are trail enthusiasts and had no clue of the Buckeye Trail.” She believes this awareness will lead to more local volunteerism and trail stewardship. “Once we can get our off-road sections cleared of all the downed trees and our projects completed, it’s time to encourage all to come check it out.”

The Buckeye Trail Association Appalachian Foothills chapter is still young, formed only in 2022, yet it maintains more off-road miles than any other chapter in Ohio. With only a small volunteer base, awareness and community engagement are vital. Gerber is hopeful that the Trail Town designation and community projects like the bridge will draw more interest. “The designation is awesome for the village,” she said. “A lot of the now popular destinations on trail like Milford, Loveland, and Yellow Springs really grew around the designation and taking notice of recreation around them and utilizing it.”

The connection between outdoor recreation and public health is also growing stronger. The recent Hikes for Health event at Davis Memorial saw record turnout, which Gerber believes was influenced by Trail Town awareness. Gerber, who also serves as co-chair of the active living group within the Health and Wellness Coalition, said, “I’d have to say, and I heard once that all the good things that come to the county happen because of the Health and Wellness Coalition.” She said she was thankful for the supportive partnership. “It was our best Hikes for Health this year due to the Trail Town Designation, if that’s any sign of just one small thing that it improved the day of.”

Looking ahead, Gerber believes momentum is building. “We are just getting started,” she said. “It’s all finally coming together. There are bridges being built on trail, but even more important ones in the community. And for that I am thankful.”

Now, the bridge at Blacks Run stands not only as a structure built for hiker safety but as a symbol of community purpose, youth involvement, local pride, and a growing awareness that Adams County is more connected than many ever realized.