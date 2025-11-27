Submitted News
On Saturday, November 1, the W3CU held its First Annual Turkey Trot 5K and it was nothing short of gobble-tastic! With the crisp air buzzing with excitement and purpose, there was a great turnout of people to help raise funds for the food pantry that helps so many families in need, especially now when that help matters more than ever.
It was a great day for a great cause—and W3CU thanks each and everyone who participated.
• Male Overall Winner- Travis Baker
• Female overall winner- Casie Reed
• Under 12 Winner- Kaden Edingfield
• Male 13-19- Kai Bosko
• Female 13-19- Haylee Wheeler
• Male 20-39- Anthony Howard
• Female 20-39- Kayla Bender
• Male 40-59- Tyler Campbell
• Female 40-59- Susie Lucas
• Male 60 plus- Larry Gray
• Female 60 plus- Debbie Willett