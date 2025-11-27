On Saturday, November 1, the W3CU held its First Annual Turkey Trot 5K.

Submitted News

On Saturday, November 1, the W3CU held its First Annual Turkey Trot 5K and it was nothing short of gobble-tastic! With the crisp air buzzing with excitement and purpose, there was a great turnout of people to help raise funds for the food pantry that helps so many families in need, especially now when that help matters more than ever.

It was a great day for a great cause—and W3CU thanks each and everyone who participated.

• Male Overall Winner- Travis Baker

• Female overall winner- Casie Reed

• Under 12 Winner- Kaden Edingfield

• Male 13-19- Kai Bosko

• Female 13-19- Haylee Wheeler

• Male 20-39- Anthony Howard

• Female 20-39- Kayla Bender

• Male 40-59- Tyler Campbell

• Female 40-59- Susie Lucas

• Male 60 plus- Larry Gray

• Female 60 plus- Debbie Willett