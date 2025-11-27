News Release

The Adams County Community Foundation recently announced a grant to the “Shop With a Cop” program, helping local children experience the joy of the holiday season.

“Shop With a Cop” is a long-standing annual initiative in Adams County that brings together law enforcement officers, fire and EMS personnel, volunteers, and community supporters to provide children from low-income families with the opportunity to select gifts during the Christmas season. Over the past decade, the program has grown to serve dozens of children each year, pairing them with officers and volunteers to shop for toys, clothing, and holiday essentials in a safe, festive environment.

“The Adams County Community Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in our community,” said Linda Stepp, ACCF president. “Supporting programs like ‘Shop With a Cop’ allows children to experience the magic of the holidays while building positive connections with local law enforcement and community volunteers.”

Since its inception in 2015, “Shop With a Cop” has become a cherished community tradition, with multiple Adams County agencies — including the Sheriff’s Office, police departments in West Union, Manchester, Winchester, Seaman, Peebles, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol — collaborating each year to make the event possible. The program not only provides gifts for children but also emphasizes community engagement, volunteerism, and ongoing support for families in need.

“This is the fourth grant in our ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ holiday initiative,” said Paul Worley, ACCF vice president. “We are proud to support the dedication and generosity of our law enforcement officers, volunteers, and public service officials who make this program such a special experience for children across Adams County.”

In addition to the ACCF grant, the program is supported by donations from local businesses, schools, and community members, reflecting the county’s shared commitment to ensuring every child enjoys a joyful holiday season.

This year’s “Shop With a Cop” event continues that tradition, providing a memorable experience for children and helping strengthen bonds between youth and law enforcement across Adams County.

To learn more about the Adams County Community Foundation visit www.accfo.org , their Facebook page, or contact them at PO Box 185, West Union, OH 45693, phone (937) 544-8659.