November is a time to reflect on the blessings in our lives. When I think about gratitude, what comes to my mind first is family, friends, home and health. This year, I encourage everyone to take it a step further. Not everyone has supportive family or friends, nor a safe home with enough food to live on. Thankfully, we have resources in our communities that help to address all these social aspects.

Community groups and churches, adult day programs, congregate meal sites, home-delivered meals, utility and nutritional assistance programs, respite, and caregiver support – the list goes on. As a community, we are deeply grateful to those who serve others in need – whether through their work, donations, or volunteer time. Our communities are stronger because of them. Thank you for all you do!

Many of these programs receive funding through the Older Americans Act (OAA). The OAA, enacted in 1965, was the first major legislation to establish comprehensive services for older adults in the United States. The focus was to provide a range of supports/services to empower individuals to stay in their homes. The Act expired in September 2024, and since then, Congress has passed Continuing Resolutions to maintain funding for these services. Now that the Government Shutdown has ended, it is imperative that Congress act quickly to ensure the continued health and well-being of the 11 million older adults and family caregivers who receive OAA services in our communities. Just in our ten AAA7 counties, more than 4,100 seniors are served through OAA programs.

To help advocate for this authorization, we are asking the community to reach out to your Federal Legislators and urge them to support the bipartisan Older Americans Act (OAA) Reauthorization Act of 2025 (S.2120). A template letter and more information on how to contact your elected officials can be found on our website at www.aaa7.org under “Current Updates” on the Home Page.