By Julia McCane-Knox

As you move into the heart of the holiday season, you will find the Adams County Public Library preparing for a festive month filled with celebrations, programs, and a few important schedule changes. You are encouraged to plan ahead as you make use of your local library, especially with several holiday closures and event deadlines approaching.

You will notice the first significant schedule adjustment on Thursday, December 11, when all branches will operate from 10 to 3 p.m. due to staff training. Later in the month, you will see the libraries fully closed on December 24 and 25 in observance of Christmas. As the year comes to a close, you will also find the branches closed on December 31 and January 1 for the New Year holiday. These closures give staff an opportunity to prepare for 2026, while giving you time to celebrate with family and friends.

Even with these closures, you will still have many opportunities to enjoy ongoing seasonal programs. If you visit the Manchester Library, you can pick up take-home craft kits throughout the entire month, great for all ages and ideal for cozy winter days. You can also participate in Tales Through the Holidays, available at any Adams County Public Library until December 1. At the North Adams Library, you may contribute donations for the homeless shelter through December 12, offering you a meaningful way to give back to the people in our community. Children can send a special message to the North Pole by submitting Letters to Santa through December 13. If you enjoy a winter challenge, you can participate in one of our scavenger hunts. The Manchester Library’s Holiday Scavenger Hunt is from December 3 through 17, and the Find the Santa Scavenger Hunt at the North Adams Library is from December 4 through 30.

If you enjoy weekly programming, you will find plenty to fill your calendar. On Tuesday, December 2, you can bring your preschoolers to Storytime at the North Adams Library at 11 a.m. The following day offers even more options. On Wednesday, December 3, Storytime will take place at both the Peebles Library and Manchester Library at 11 a.m. Later that afternoon, children can take part in the Smorgasbord Makerspace at the Peebles Library at 2:30 p.m. Preschoolers can enjoy Playtime in the Library at the Manchester Library starting at 3 p.m.

Thursday, December 4, will offer a full slate of activities. You can join Storytime at the West Union Library at 11 a.m. At 2:30 p.m., children ages six through eleven can participate in Crafternoon at the Manchester Library. At 4 p.m., you and your family can watch a Christmas movie and enjoy a themed craft at the North Adams Library. Teens can drop in for Teen Game Day at the Peebles Library at 5 p.m., while preschoolers may attend the 5

p.m. Storytime at the Manchester Library. Families can round out the evening together at Family Night at the West Union Library at 5:30 p.m.

On Friday, December 5, you may create festive jar lid ornaments at 2 p.m. at the North Adams Library. If you enjoy quiet creativity, you can join the Coloring Club at the Manchester Library at 2:30 p.m.

Whatever you choose, you will find December filled with ways to learn, celebrate, and connect. Visit adamscolibrary.org or contact your library for more information. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591. See you at the library!