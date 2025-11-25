News Release

Southern State Community College is launching a new online Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) training program designed to make workplace safety education more accessible to professionals and employers across the region.

All training modules operate on an open-enrollment calendar, meaning students can sign up at any time. The course content is offered entirely online and is fully OSHA-authorized.

The lineup of training available includes the OSHA 10-Hour General Industry course, the OSHA 10-Hour Construction course, and the 30-Hour Construction course. Participants will learn about recognition, avoidance, abatement, and prevention of workplace hazards.

“We are excited to bring OSHA training to the area through flexible, online delivery,” said Amy McClellan, Executive Director of Workforce Development at Southern State. “Whether you are entering the workforce, looking to advance your career, or are an employer seeking compliance solutions, our program is designed to meet your needs.”

The online format allows students to complete the training at their own pace while receiving instruction from certified OSHA outreach trainers. Upon successful completion, participants will receive an official OSHA card, issued by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Registration is now open. For more information on costs, or to register, visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/short-term-training/OSHA.shtml or contact Amanda Lewis at (937) 393-3431, Ext. 3520 or email [email protected].