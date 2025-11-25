By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The spirit of community and service will take center stage in West Union on Thanksgiving Day as West Union Masonic Lodge 43 prepares to host its first ever Drive-Thru Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Set to take place Thursday, November 27 from 11 a.m. – noon at the lodge building located at 523 Larry Avenue, the event will offer free homemade Thanksgiving meals to anyone who pulls through, no registration required. Volunteers will personally bring individually packed dinners directly to vehicles, making the process simple, warm, and accessible.

While West Union Lodge 43 is one of the oldest institutions in Adams County, having been a part of the community for more than 200 years, this specific event is something new. According to Lodge Secretary Tyler Sheeley, the idea was not born out of any single event or reason, but instead from a shared desire among lodge members to provide relief and support during a time when many families experience extra financial or emotional strain. The lodge anticipates preparing and serving approximately 125 plate lunches, complete with the traditional fixings of a homemade Thanksgiving meal.

Volunteers will not only be serving meals from the drive-thru but will also be delivering meals directly to several elderly residents in town. These deliveries will go to individuals the lodge has regular contact with, ensuring that those who may struggle to travel or who live alone do not go without a warm holiday meal and a reminder that their community cares. According to Sheeley, this outreach effort is an important part of the mission, helping to build meaningful connections and ensuring the spirit of Thanksgiving reaches beyond the driveway.

West Union Lodge 43 operates under the theme of “Committed to the Craft” this year. The values at the heart of Freemasonry are Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth. By hosting this event, members see the dinner as a chance to put the tenet of Relief into action in a visible and meaningful way. Relief, in Masonic tradition, refers to supporting those who are facing burdens or challenges, and offering comfort or aid wherever and whenever it is needed. That spirit, Sheeley says, goes beyond the walls of their historic building and reaches into the neighborhoods, driveways, and homes of West Union.

“We want the community to know that we are here for them, not just as a historic organization, but as active neighbors who care about the well-being of West Union,” Sheeley wrote. Lodge members share a belief that service is not just tradition. It is a living commitment, an obligation to step forward when there is an opportunity to do good.

The lodge’s long history in the community adds depth to this new effort. West Union Lodge 43 has stood through wars, economic changes, and generations of families living out their lives in this corner of Adams County. Members past and present have served the community in quiet, steady ways for decades. This new Thanksgiving dinner is simply another chapter in a long story of service, fraternity, and neighborly care.

As the inaugural year for this dinner, members hope to make it meaningful, even if it is small. There are no long speeches planned. There are no tickets or reservations. There is simply a welcome invitation to drive through, pick up a meal, and know that someone thought of you today. For those who want to help, the most important thing is to spread the word to anyone who might benefit from a warm Thanksgiving meal or a reminder that kindness is alive in West Union.

With a goal of meeting a real need, Lodge 43 is relying on the simple belief that showing up for one another matters. That belief, rooted in their core values, will be shared one meal at a time. Volunteers will stand ready on Thanksgiving morning, with smiles, meals, and sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve.

Whether serving 50 meals or 125, whether the drive-thru line stretches down Larry Avenue or remains a steady trickle of cars, the lodge is ready. With a long history behind them and a renewed sense of purpose ahead, West Union Lodge 43 is using this Thanksgiving to remind the community that generosity is not measured by size, but by intention.

On Thursday, November 27, anyone in need of a meal, a friendly face, or a little bit of Thanksgiving warmth is welcome to stop by. The doors will not be open, but hearts will be.