By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The District 14 Volleyball Coaches Association released their 2025 All-District honorees last month and a quartet of young ladies from Adams County were part of the list.

In Division V, North Adams senior setter Natalie Ragan was named to the All-district Second Team, while teammate and classmate Paige Evans earned Honorable Mention recognition.

In Division VII, Manchester freshman Hayden Rideout and Peebles senior Aiva Brumley both were named Honorable Mention All-District.