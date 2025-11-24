Submitted News

The Adams County Regional Medical Center Auxiliary’s 29th annual Celebration of Lights will be held on Friday, December 5, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Trees will be set up in the lobby of the main entrance of the hospital and possibly other areas beginning November 24 and remaining through January 2. The Celebration of Lights program on December 5 will honor and/or remember loved ones. Make sure to stop by ACRMC and see the lights during the holiday season.

If anyone is interested in having a tree placed in the lobby for a donation of $100 and/or an ornament for a donation of $25, you can call Carolyn Scott at (937) 205-0389 for an application. You can also make a donation of $25 or more to the Auxiliary and you will be acknowledged.

Santa will be making an appearance after the program.

Funds raised by the Auxiliary are used to assist ACRMC in purchases of hospital equipment and scholarships for those pursuing healthcare careers.