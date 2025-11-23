SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Brylee Mills

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Silas and Emilee Mills

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Basketball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Beating a good team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Letting a goal go in the net

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Most saves in school history and #1 saves in the state my freshman year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Lady Gaga

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Grown Ups”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Flash

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Detailing cars

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

McGuire’s in Florida

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Ronaldo

FUTURE PLANS:

Get into Medical Sales