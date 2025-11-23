SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Brylee Mills
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Silas and Emilee Mills
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Basketball, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Beating a good team
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Letting a goal go in the net
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Most saves in school history and #1 saves in the state my freshman year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Lady Gaga
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Grown Ups”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Flash
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Detailing cars
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
McGuire’s in Florida
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Ronaldo
FUTURE PLANS:
Get into Medical Sales