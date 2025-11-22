SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Sugust Ballinger
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Laura Ballinger
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making memories and having school spirit
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing competitions
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting first at the SOCC Cheer competition
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Brent Faiyaz
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Notebook”
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Listening to music
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Gold Star
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Megan Fox
FUTURE PLANS:
To become a psychiatrist