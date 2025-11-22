SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Sugust Ballinger

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Laura Ballinger

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making memories and having school spirit

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing competitions

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Getting first at the SOCC Cheer competition

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Brent Faiyaz

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Notebook”

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Listening to music

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Gold Star

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Megan Fox

FUTURE PLANS:

To become a psychiatrist