By Julia McCane-Knox

Thanksgiving week at the library is a time to reflect on gratitude, generosity, and community. As you prepare for the holiday, you can take part in the season of giving through donations, enjoy crafts for all ages, and share the joy of early literacy through programs like Storytime, 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. The Adams County Public Library invites you to celebrate this meaningful week by connecting, creating, and fostering a love for learning that lasts a lifetime.

The library will close early at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26, and remain closed on Thursday, November 27, and Friday, November 28, in observance of Thanksgiving. We wish you and your loved ones a warm, joyful holiday filled with gratitude and reflection. We look forward to welcoming you back after the holiday.

This season also reminds us of the importance of kindness toward others. Until December 12, you can visit the North Adams Library to participate in a community project that supports our local homeless shelter. Donations of new personal and health care items such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, and deodorant are being collected to help those in need. Small acts of generosity can make a lasting difference for someone who is struggling. Your contribution helps bring comfort and dignity to members of our community.

If you enjoy hands-on creativity, grab a Take-Home Craft Kit at the Manchester Library. Each kit comes with everything you need to make a seasonal project right from home. These kits are a great way to explore your artistic side, spend quality time with family, or unwind with a creative activity. You can request a kit during your next visit and enjoy crafting at your own pace.

As you take part in holiday activities, remember that the library is also a place where learning begins and grows. Early literacy is one of the most important gifts you can give your child. Reading together, exploring stories, and visiting the library help prepare little ones for kindergarten and build a lifelong love of learning. Programs such as 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten encourage you to read with your child every day, creating moments that nurture imagination and curiosity.

The library is also proud to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, a program that provides free books to children under the age of five. You can even sign up your newborn to begin receiving books mailed directly to your home. Each story you share helps your child develop language skills, confidence, and a sense of wonder about the world.

Storytime is another cherished tradition that brings families together. Storytime will be held at the North Adams Library on Tuesday, November 25, at 11 a.m., and at the Manchester and Peebles Libraries on Wednesday, November 26, at 11 a.m. Please note that there will be no Storytime at the West Union Library that week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Storytime sessions offer songs, stories, and play that support early literacy and social development in a welcoming environment.

Whether you are giving back to others, nurturing a child’s love for reading, or engaging in a creative project, your local library is here to inspire and support you. The Adams County Public Library remains a cornerstone of the community, dedicated to lifelong learning, literacy, and connection. We thank you for being part of our library family and wish you a warm and wonderful Thanksgiving season. For more information, visit adamscolibrary.org or call us: Manchester Library 937-549-3359, North Adams Library 937-386-2556, Peebles Library 937-587-2085, or West Union Library 937-544-2591. See you soon!