News Release

The Adams County Community Foundation recently awarded its 51st grant to the Adams County Children Services Foundation at the Adams County Children’s Home

Adams County Children Services and the Adams County Chldren’s Home play a vital role in protecting the safety and well-being of children and families throughout Adams County. The agency’s responsibilities include investigating reports of abuse, neglect, and dependency; supporting and strengthening families through in-home services and community partnerships; and arranging foster care or residential placement when children cannot safely remain at home. It also works to ensure permanent, stable homes for children through reunification, adoption, or guardianship. Operating under state and federal child welfare laws, Adams County Children Services is dedicated to helping every child grow up in a safe, nurturing, and supportive environment.

“Many of our generous citizens have contributed to help underserved children and youth in our community—especially those living at the Wilson Children’s Home,” said Linda Stepp, President of the Adams County Community Foundation. “What better way to honor our donors’ wishes than by providing an unrestricted grant to the Adams County Children Services Foundation to help meet the basic needs of children served through their wide network of programs.”

The Adams County Children Services Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2018, is managed by a local volunteer board dedicated to supporting Children Services. “Donations to the Foundation have provided Christmas gifts, funds for proms, dances, sporting events, church and football camps, and even helped cover the cost of senior pictures and graduation expenses,” said Sonya Meyer, Executive Director of Children Services and a member of the Children Services Foundation board. “We prioritize these distributions based on feedback from our dedicated staff who know the children’s needs best.”

According to Paul Worley, Vice President of the Adams County Community Foundation, “This is the Foundation’s 51st grant—and the second grant in our Neighbors Helping Neighbors fall initiative, which focuses on three critical areas: helping at-risk children, feeding families in need, and supporting career pathways that lead to long-term employment and self-sufficiency.”

“We are deeply grateful to Sonya Meyer and the entire Children Services staff for their tireless work on behalf of our county’s most vulnerable children,” added Stepp. “And we extend heartfelt thanks to the generous donors who make our grants possible.”

To learn more about the Adams County Community Foundation visit www.accfo.org or contact them at PO Box 185, West Union, Oh 45693, phone 937-544-8659.