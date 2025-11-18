By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

A member of the Lindner family of Cincinnati was shot and killed by law enforcement in Adams County on Friday after a police pursuit and armed standoff that began with a call from a citizen asking deputies for help. Multiple agencies responded, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now overseeing the case. Authorities have identified the man as 41-year old Christopher David Lindner, son of Cincinnati businessman Carl H. Lindner III.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched after receiving a call from a person who said they feared for their safety. The situation developed into a pursuit involving deputies and later the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP stated that troopers were called to assist in the early afternoon and joined the pursuit until the man’s vehicle came to a stop at a property in rural Manchester. After stopping, he went inside a residence.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and OSHP reported that officers attempted to persuade the man to come out. According to OSHP, he was repeatedly asked to surrender before he eventually exited the residence armed with a firearm. Shots were fired by law enforcement, and he died at the scene. OSHP reported that one trooper sustained a minor injury unrelated to gunfire and that there was no threat to the public following the shooting.

