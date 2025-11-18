Adams County organizations, residents invited to apply by December 9

Press Release

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), in partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), is accepting grant and scholarship applications for funding available through the Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund.

TNC established the Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund at FAO in 2023 to create a new annual revenue stream that invests in local residents, organizations and communities to ensure that Adams County is a place where youth thrive, businesses flourish and visitors have memorable experiences.

Over the past two years, the fund, which is advised by Adams County residents committed to addressing issues that matter most to the community, has awarded nearly $193,000 in grants and scholarships.

Grant and scholarship applications should be submitted by Tuesday, Dec. 9. Additional information and the applications are available at https://appalachianohio.org/AdamsCountyFund/. Applications must be submitted online.

Grant funding

Public and nonprofit organizations located in or serving Adams County, as well as groups working in fiscal sponsorships with a nonprofit or public organization, are eligible to apply for grants. Eligible projects should focus on one or more of the following:

· People and nature, supporting programs primarily focused on protecting the environment, generating renewable energy and providing educational programs that emphasize hands-on learning and reflection

· Reducing disparities, supporting programs that improve food security, educational achievement or medical care for groups disproportionately impacted because of their race, income level, gender, religion, sexual orientation, mental health, veteran status, or physical and developmental disability

A total of $100,000 is available in funding for the 2025 grant cycle. Grant awards will be made up to $25,000.

Scholarship funding

Adams County residents are eligible to apply for the Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund Scholarship. Scholarship funding is available for graduating high school seniors and students already enrolled in accredited undergraduate, trade, vocational or technical training programs; students enrolled in graduate programs are not eligible to apply.

Eligible scholarship applicants must be pursuing degrees in one of the following:

· Ecology, forestry, wildlife ecology or related natural resource fields

· Trade, vocational or technical training programs in fields that contribute to energy efficiency, agriculture, land stewardship, rural and public health, or environmental studies

· Programs that foster cultural understanding and community engagement, including, but not limited to, Appalachian studies or women’s studies

Up to $25,000 may be awarded in scholarships.

For more information on the Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund, FAO and how you can create opportunities that advance a flourishing Appalachian Ohio, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email [email protected] or call (740) 753-1111.