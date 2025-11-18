News Release

The Adams County Community Foundation recently announced the launch of its “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” Double Your Gift Campaign. Thanks to a recent grant, the Foundation will match every unrestricted donation dollar for dollar—up to $50,000—through February 2026, or while matching funds last.

“Thanks to our generous donors, our Foundation has awarded over 130 scholarships to local students and more than 50 grants to Adams County nonprofit organizations,” said Linda Stepp, President of the Adams County Community Foundation. “These same donors have now established 16 endowment funds that will give back to our community forever. We are deeply grateful for their generosity—and now we want to expand our efforts to help our neighbors most in need.”

The goal of the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Campaign is to raise funds to increase grant support in three vital areas:

• At-Risk Children – Every Child Deserves a Chance. “We’re committed to increasing our support for at-risk children,” said Stepp. “Many of our donors care deeply about helping children in need, and this campaign allows us to amplify their impact.”

• Food for Families in Need – No Neighbor Should Go Hungry. “Government statistics show that more than 5,000 people in Adams County are food insecure—lacking consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life,” noted Paul Worley, Vice-President of the Foundation. “This campaign will help us provide additional grants to local food banks that participate in the Federal Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP).”

• Career Pathways – A Good Job is the Road to Success. The Foundation will also support workforce development and skills training initiatives that prepare Adams County residents for sustainable careers and strengthen local industries. By investing in education partnerships—such as the Adams and Clermont Adult Classes at the Adams County Training Center—the Foundation aims to help individuals build meaningful careers and contribute to the long-term prosperity of the community.

As the holiday season approaches, the Adams County Community Foundation invited everyone to take part in this extraordinary opportunity to double your impact. Donations to the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” campaign can be made online at www.accfo.org or by check mailed to ACCF, PO Box 185, West Union, OH 45693. To learn more, visit the Adams County Community Foundation Facebook page, go to www.accfo.org, phone (937) 544-8659 or contact them at PO Box 185, Werst Union, OH 45693.