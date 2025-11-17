Wanda Nichols, age 76 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 17, 2025. Wanda was born June 26, 1949 in Adams County, Ohio to the late James and Lou (Hamilton) Warren.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald Nichols of West Union; son, Denver Seaman of West Union; step-daughters, Lisa Custis of Washington Courthouse, Ohio and Ronda Thomas of West Union; and grandson Noah Seaman.

Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family, following cremation. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

