Teresa Gay Palmer, 61, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio, surrounded by her family and friends.

Teresa was born on January 8, 1964, in West Union, Ohio, to Harold and Lora (Keiber) Palmer. She worked as a General Manager for Boston Market and managed the Gold Star Chili in the Dayton Mall for many years. Known for her cookin, especially her carrot cake, Teresa found no greater joy than crafting recipes and discussing what she had recently eaten or wanted to try, especially if it was something to be served at her famous Christmas party. Teresa also loved to shop and could spot a bargain from a mile away. She embraced life, even though she faced significant health challenges throughout her life.

Family was the center of Teresa’s life. Known to many as “Mother Teresa,” she was a mentor and supporter to many, offering encouragement with a kind word, a hot meal, or a place to stay. She will be deeply missed by those who loved her, and her legacy will continue to flourish in the hearts of those she loved. Big Red, you will be missed!

Teresa is survived by her mother, Lora Palmer and her sister, Gianetta Palmer, both of Georgia; her children and grandchildren, DaJuan Hume (DaVon), Samone Howard (EJ), Antonio and Jewelisa Blanks (Emberly, Easton, Ever), Whitney Brents, Marlena Palmer, Mashaya Brents (Nala), Raven Brents, and Treazure Brents (Icelyn). Also surviving are her best friend, Kathie Umstead; special friends Duane Hume, Lori Burnette, and Flo Norman; as well as aunts Carol Keiber and Mary Sexson; and uncle, Ron Rodocker; along with many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Palmer, and brother, Kevin Palmer.

The family would like to thank everyone who has offered support and sent personal messages and condolences, and would especially like to say “Thank You” to Kathie for everything she’s done.

Teresa’s family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.