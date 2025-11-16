SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Dylan Mullenix

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Jeff and Amanda Mullenix

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Playing in the Elite Eight

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing, the season ending

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Playing Minford in district final, Beating Eastern when they were undefeated in SHAC

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Jason Aldean

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

England (UK)

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Harry Potter”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Impractical Jokers

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing video games

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Cracker Barrel

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Tom Cruise

FUTURE PLANS:

Join the military or work a factory job