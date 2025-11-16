SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Dylan Mullenix
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Jeff and Amanda Mullenix
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Playing in the Elite Eight
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing, the season ending
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Playing Minford in district final, Beating Eastern when they were undefeated in SHAC
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Jason Aldean
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
England (UK)
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Harry Potter”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Impractical Jokers
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing video games
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Cracker Barrel
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Tom Cruise
FUTURE PLANS:
Join the military or work a factory job