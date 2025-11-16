News Release

Morehead State University continues to prioritize making college education affordable for out-of-state students with its Regional Tuition Advantage. This Ohio Reciprocity Program is designed to expand access to affordable higher education for students in southern Ohio.

Eligible students from select Ohio counties qualify for in-state tuition rates at MSU. In addition to in-state tuition, these students are eligible for in-state merit scholarships for academic performance.

Ohio residents from the following counties are eligible for the Regional Tuition Advantage Program:

· Adams

· Athens

· Brown

· Gallia

· Jackson

· Highland

· Lawrence

· Meigs

· Pike

· Scioto

· Vinton

“This initiative reflects Morehead State’s commitment to serving the region and removing barriers to college access,” said Dr. Heidi Reid (Class of 2005), assistant vice president for enrollment management.

“We know that cost is a major factor in college decision making, and this program helps ensure that students from neighboring Ohio communities can benefit from the same affordable tuition rates as Kentucky residents.”

The Regional Tuition Advantage Program is part of MSU’s broader efforts to support student success and regional engagement. By offering in-state tuition to qualifying Ohio students, MSU continues to strengthen its ties to the Appalachian region and provide pathways to opportunity for students and families.

Morehead State University is consistently ranked among the top public regional universities in the South by U.S. News and World Report. In 2025, the University received its highest ranking, #12. MSU is recognized for its personalized education, strong academic programs, and commitment to student achievement.

For more information about the Regional Tuition Advantage Program and how to apply, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/admissions/scholarships/regional-tuition-advantage or contact the Office of Enrollment Services at [email protected] or 606-783-2000.