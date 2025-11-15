SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Madee Koenig

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Angela Smiley

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Hitting a bad shot

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Getting second runner-up to North Adams at the 2025 Adams County Cup

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Anne Wilson

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Forge”

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Golfing

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

The Porch

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

No one

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college and become a lawyer