SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Madee Koenig
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Angela Smiley
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Hitting a bad shot
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting second runner-up to North Adams at the 2025 Adams County Cup
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Anne Wilson
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Italy
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Forge”
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Golfing
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
The Porch
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
No one
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college and become a lawyer