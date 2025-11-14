By Ryan Applegate

Peoples Defender

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate an apparent murder suicide discovered Thursday afternoon at a property on Wintersteen Run Road in Blue Creek.

Deputies were called to the location after a concerned friend reported being unable to reach the residents. When deputies arrived to conduct a welfare check, they discovered an older white female deceased on the porch of the primary residence, which is a trailer visible from the road.

Deputies then approached a second residence on the property, a camper trailer. After knocking and identifying themselves, deputies heard a single gunshot from inside. A perimeter was quickly established, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Special Response Team was called to assist.

Once the Special Response Team arrived, officers entered the camper and found a white male deceased from what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the scene, and both BCI and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are leading the investigation. According to a deputy on scene Friday morning, the area remains an active crime scene.

The names of the deceased are being withheld until family members are notified. Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.