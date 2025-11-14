North Adams squads take SHL Cheer Competition

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The annual SHL Cheer Competition was held on Saturday, November 8 at Manchester High School and it was another banner day for the squads from North Adams, who were crowned champions in both junior high and high school.

Here are the results from Saturday’s intense competition.

• Junior High Game Day: First Place- Peebles; Second Place- Fayetteville

• High School Game Day: First Place- West Union; Second Place- Peebles; Third Place- Lynchburg-Clay

• Junior High Traditional: First Place- North Adams; Second Place- West Union; Third Place- Peebles

• High School Traditional: First Place- North Adams; Second Place- Peebles; Third Place- West Union