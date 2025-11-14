By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Under the guidance of Coach Justin Schmitz, The most successful season in Manchester High School football history came to a close in late October with the Greyhounds posting an overall record of 8-2 and missing the OHSAA playoffs by just a fraction of a points.

With that success comes the well-deserved postseason accolades for five of the squad who earned Division VII All-District honors from the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association, three of them First Team.

Being named Division VII First Team Offense were seniors Braylon Rickett and Joel Blythe. Rickett posted 527 yards rushing and added 49 tackles and six sacks on defense. Blythe was a two-way threat, garnering 434 rushing yards and 465 receiving yards. Named First Team Defense was junior Amillion Brown, who could have very well also been First Team Offense with his season numbers. On defense, Brown racked up 46 tackles, six for loss and hauled in four interceptions. As the Greyhounds’ quarterback, he put up 673 rushing yards and 758 passing.

Special mention honors in division VII went to a pair of Manchester seniors, Levi Hargis and Hunter Raines. The transfer Hargis was a beast on both sides of the line of scrimmage, getting 216 rushing yards and 253 receiving yards on offense and adding 61 tackles, 11 for losses, and three sacks on defense. Raines excelled on the defensive side, collecting 80 tackles, six sacks and an impressive 11 interceptions.