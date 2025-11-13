Democrat Club donates to local Foodbanks

Submitted News

The Adams County Democrat Club met recently and voted to give $200 both to the Inter-Faith House and the Community Care Center to help meet the needs of local families.

Last year in December, the Club collected and donated over 200 household and personal hygiene items because often food banks have access to perishable and non-perishable food, but seldom receive other necessary household and personal hygiene items. However, this year food banks are stretched and are receiving less food. Also, the cost of food, especially meat, has increased and the Club felt a monetary donation would be a way to help Inter-Faith House and the Community Care Center purchase what is most needed. Often foodbanks can purchase food more reasonably than individuals so this $400 will buy more food for those in our communities.

Over the years the Adams County Democrat Club has sponsored various community service projects by providing income tax services through the Ohio Benefit Bank, giving away bread, potatoes and other non-perishable food items in communities across Adams County on National Make a Difference Day, and by collecting non-perishable food for local food banks. This year, the Club stepped up prior to the holidays with a check to help meet the needs of families in our communities.

The Adams County Democrat Club meets regularly for a carry-in meal, discussion and business meeting. If interested in getting involved you can contact Club President Barb Conroy at (937) 779-4442 or Vice President Linda Stepp at (513) 218-2352. The next Club meeting is scheduled for Saturday, December 6t at 7 p.m. at Venture Productions.