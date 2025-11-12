Submitted News

The Liberty Cornet band was founded in 1900 by farmers in Liberty Township in Adams County, making it the oldest community band in the state. This year, the band is proudly celebrating their 125th year of providing music to our community. The band specializes in turn-of-the-century marches.

Here are some of their upcoming appearances:

• Saturday, November 29, Tree Lighting – 5 p.m., West Union Courthouse on the Square

• Saturday, December 13, Christmas Concert – 2 p.m., Mt. Nebo Church, 11693 OH-774, Bethel, Ohio 45106

• Monday, December 22, Salvation Army Christmas Concert- 7 p.m., West Union Methodist Church, 203 E. Mulberry Street, West Union, Ohio