News Release

The Georgetown post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury hit-skip crash involving a pedestrian. The crash occurred around 8:21 p.m., November 5, on State Route 286 near the intersection of Upper Five Mile West Road in Sterling Township, Brown County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a seriously injured pedestrian, identified as Kerstin D. Walker, 30, Hillsboro, was located on the roadside on State Route 286. It was determined Walker was a pedestrian that was struck by an unidentified vehicle. The vehicle left the scene of the crash. A passenger’s side mirror was located on scene, and the suspect vehicle may be either a Chevrolet or GMC full size pickup.

Walker was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, by UC Air Care with serious injuries.

On November 11, 2025, Walker succumbed to her injuries at University of Cincinnati Hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Orab Fire Department & EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgetown Post. Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Georgetown Post at (937) 378-6191