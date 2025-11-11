By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Citizens Council

Administrative Assistant

The Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. wish to thank everyone who voted for the Senior Services Levy. Because of you, we and ABCAP Meals on Wheels for Adams County will be able to continue serving the seniors and other residents of our county.

The Adams County winners of the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s (AAA7) 43rd Annual Art Show were as follows:

• Victor Potts Best of Show – Everett A. Rand of Adams County – “Winding Down (Day After a Hurricane)”

• Professional Acrylic Animals and Birds – Second Place – Pat Thompson – “Old Bronc Buster”

• Oil – Waterscape – First Place – Everett A. Rand – “Winding Down (Day After a Hurricane)”

• Professional Pastels – Animal and Birds – First Place – Rae Nichols – “Lucy”

• Pastels – Abstract – First Place – Sandra Elsten – “Painting My Rainbow”

• Pencil – Abstract – First Place – Sandra Elsten – “Moon Light Gardening”

• Professional Pencil – Animals and Birds – First Place – Rae Nichols – “Trio of Birds”

• Professional Pencil – Portrait – First Place – Pat Thompson – “Forever Love”

• Professional Pencil – Portrait – Second Place – “Iva Alice Evans”

• Professional Watercolor – Portrait – First Place – Elaine K. Lafferty – “Our Dreamer”

Congratulations to all of you!

Dates to remember in November:

• November 20 – Free Lunch & Game Day held at the Senior Center beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sponsored by Eagle Creek Nursing & Rehab Center and Hospice of Hope. A free event for fun and socialization.

• November 27, 28 – Office will be closed for Thanksgiving. There will not be any transportation or homecare services. We wish you all a very Happy Thanksgiving.

Some local news: The Adams County Chamber of Commerce invites you to their Christmas Market on Saturday, November 29 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — right in time for Small Business Saturday!

Come spend the day shopping local vendors, grabbing something tasty from food trucks, and getting into the holiday spirit. It’s the perfect way to support small businesses and find unique gifts you won’t see anywhere else.

When the market wraps up, stick around for the West Union Lions Club Christmas Tree Lighting and enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, with pick-up starting at the Adams County Training & Business Center.

Sign up here to be part of this year’s Christmas Market:

https://www.chamberdata.net/EvtListing.aspx?dbid2=ohadam…

Let’s make this Small Business Saturday one to remember. Shop local. Celebrate community. Feel the magic of the season in Adams County.

Just A Thought: “How far that little candle throws his beams! So shines a good deed in a weary world.” ~William Shakespeare