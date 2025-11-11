By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2025-26 high school basketball season is quickly approaching and the official kickoff for girls basketball comes on Friday, November 14 at Ripley High School with the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Girls Preview. The previews are a great opportunity for fans to get a sneak peek at the latest squads in the typical format of two quarters per contest with coaches putting their Best “vanilla” efforts on the court, saving the good stuff for the regular season.

The match ups for the Girls Preview are determined in a unique way, for a poll of the coaches taken at the November 7 C-103 Basketball Kickoff Dinner, an annual event hosted by the radio station. With that poll complete, the match ups for Friday night’s preview will be as follows:

• 5 p.m.- West Union vs. Manchester

• 6 p.m.- Lynchburg-Clay vs. Peebles

• 7 p.m.- Ripley vs. Fairfield

• 8 p.m.- Eastern Brown vs. Whiteoak

• 9 p.m.- North Adams vs. Fayetteville

The admission prices for the SHAC previews are $6 for adults and $5 for students and tickets are good for all five games. No passes will be accepted.