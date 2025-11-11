On Friday, October 3, 2025 at 2:30 p.m., Elizabeth Nimeskern, age 27, was sentenced pursuant to voluntary pleas of guilty to Rape, a first degree felony, in violation of ORC 2907.02A1B, Importuning, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2907.07A, Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree, in violation of ORC 2903.11A1, and Abduction, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2905.02A2. In case number CRI 20250056, Elizabeth Nimeskern was sentenced to a stipulated indefinite sentence of twenty-five (25) to twenty-seven (27) years to a maximum of life in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. It is further ordered the defendant Nimeskern is hereby classified as a Tier III Sex Offender for Life.

On Monday, October 6, 2025, at 9 a.m., the matter of the State of Ohio vs. Jessica Frye, age 35, came before the Adams County Court of Common Pleas in the Criminal Division for Jury Trial. On Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 6:57 p.m., the members of the jury found the defendant Jessica Frye, Not Guilty of Failing to Provide for a Functionally Impaired Person, in violation of ORC 2903.16B. The verdict having been executed by each juror, and further endorsed by the foreperson separately. Jessica Frye having been found Not Guilty by a Jury, the case CRI 20240191 was hereby dismissed.

On Monday, October 14, 2025, at 9 a.m., the matter of the State of Ohio vs. Christopher Daniels, age 34, came before the Adams County Court of Common Pleas in the Criminal Division for Jury Trial. At the conclusion of the State of Ohio’s case in chief count 6 of the Indictment being Gross Sexual Imposition, a felony of the third degree, alleged in violation of ORC 2907.05B and count 9 of the Indictment being Rape, a first degree felony, alleged in violation of ORC 2907.02A1B were dismissed pursuant to Criminal Rule 29. On Friday, October 17, 2025 at 10:11 p.m., the members of the Jury found the defendant Christopher Daniels, Not Guilty of five counts of Rape, felonies of the first degree, in violation of ORC 2907.02A1B and Not Guilty of three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, felonies of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2907.05A4. The verdicts having been executed by each juror, and further endorsed by the foreperson separately. Christopher Daniels having been found Not Guilty by a Jury on all counts, the case CRI 20250073 was hereby dismissed.