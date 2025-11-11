By Julia McCane-Knox

This November, the North Adams, Peebles, West Union, and Manchester Libraries invite you to celebrate the season of gratitude and giving. As the leaves turn and the harvest season comes to a close, there is no better time to gather, share, and enjoy the warmth of community programs designed for all ages.

From November 1 through December 12, you can make a meaningful difference by contributing to our Donations for the Homeless Shelter drive at the North Adams Library. We are collecting new personal and health care items such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, and other essentials. Your generosity will help provide comfort and support to members of our community who are experiencing homelessness, making this season a little brighter for those in need.

Storytime continues to be a cornerstone of our early literacy programs across all libraries. Join us at the North Adams Library each Tuesday at 11 a.m., the Peebles Library each Wednesday at 11 a.m., the West Union Library each Thursday at 11 a.m., and the Manchester Library each Wednesday at 11 a.m. and Thursday at 5 p.m. At Storytime, children explore books through songs, movement, crafts, and interactive activities that encourage a love of reading, while developing important language, social, and cognitive skills. These sessions provide a strong foundation for lifelong learning and inspire curiosity in every young mind.

Families can also enjoy Hot Cocoa and Stories at the North Adams Library on Friday, November 19, at 5 p.m. Cozy up with a good book, sip warm cocoa, and enjoy the glow of our big screen fireplace. Another festive family program is Reindeer Games at the Peebles Library on Wednesday, November 19, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sent directly from Elf Post, these activities include a reindeer training obstacle course, Dancer’s favorite game of Dance and Freeze, and other merry challenges that promise an afternoon full of laughter and holiday cheer.

For a creative escape, join Sip and Paint with Mae at the Peebles Library on Thursday, November 20, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Adults, you are invited to sip refreshing fruit juice, while Mae guides you through painting a holiday-themed canvas. Supplies are limited, so be sure to pre-register through our online calendar or by calling the Peebles Library to secure your spot.

Book lovers can dive into engaging discussions with our book clubs this month. Adults, you are invited to the West Union Library on Thursday, November 20, at 5:30 p.m., for a cozy fall session to discuss Kelly Rimmer’s gripping novel The Warsaw Orphan. Furthermore, at the North Adams Library, on the same day and time, the Novels and Nibbles Book Club will

discuss The Wolf Gift by Anne Rice. Both events provide an inviting setting, where you can share insights, enjoy snacks, and connect with fellow readers. New members are always welcome.

As you gather with family and friends this harvest season, take time to explore the many programs our libraries offer. From giving back to those in need and nurturing young readers, to enjoying festive games, creative workshops, and thought-provoking book discussions, there is something for everyone to savor. Let this season of bounty inspire you to connect, create, and celebrate at your local library. Visit adamscolibrary.org or call us for more information. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.