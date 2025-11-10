The Bengals had a bye week over this past weekend and I typically hate that week. This year was different though, as I actually enjoyed my Sunday without having to watch this defense give up 38+ points. If there was a way to lose the bye week, I promise you they would have found a way to do so.

What makes this season even worse is just how bad this AFC North division is. This should’ve been an easy AFC North Champion Banner Year for Cincinnati and after watching the Steelers yesterday, that might still be possible somehow. The entire division is bad, but Baltimore is beginning to gain some traction. If Cincinnati could find a way to give up 30 points a game and not 38, they might just find themselves back in the mix, which is sickening to even think of. It’s beginning to feel like the Mets-Reds fiasco all over again.

Where Things Stand

· Pittsburgh is in first at 5-4 (1-1 in the division). They look horrible though and if they lose to Cincinnati this week, they have a real chance of completely blowing up. They still have games remaining against the Bengals, Bears, Bills, Ravens, Dolphins, Lions, Browns, and Ravens. Prediction: 8-9

· Baltimore is finally playing better football and they sit in second with a record of 4-5. They still have the Bengals twice, Browns, Jets, Steelers, Patriots, Packers, and Steelers again. Prediction: 9-8

· Cincinnati is unfortunately in third place with a miserable record of 3-6 (Easily should be 5-4). Remaining games include Steelers, Patriots, Ravens, Bills, Ravens, Dolphins, Cardinals, Browns. Prediction: 6-11 with more heartbreaking losses

· The Browns are currently 2-7. I just hope they win divisional games and give Cincinnati some hope. Think we, Cincinnati fans have it bad? Look at the Browns. Imagine if Cincinnati had their defense. They’d probably have one loss.

Scenario 1

This would never happen, but let’s have some fun for a moment. If the Jets would trade Cincinnati all five of their first round picks for Joe Burrow, would you do it? We all need to remember, he is hurt every other year and is eating up $275,000,000. That’s a lot of money for someone who is looking the same as Joe Flacco when leading this offense. Flacco may even be looking slightly better. That money and all those picks would surely improve this defense, right? Would this move make Ja’Marr unhappy? Would it make fans rage in anger? I don’t know, but I’d accept this deal 10/10 times and go put together a more complete team…or maybe Joe Burrow can take a pay cut and try to win a ring (never happening). At some point, we all need to forget that Super Bowl run…Or we can all just sit in anger for another five seasons and watch prime seasons of Hall of Fame players waste away.